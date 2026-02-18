Katharine McPhee, Henry Thomas star in Three People in the Woods

Actors Katharine McPhee, known for Smash, and Henry Thomas, known for ET the Extra-Terrestrial, are coming together for an upcoming film, Three People in the Woods, directed by Joshua Caldwell. The filmmaker has previously made Mending the Line (2022).
The upcoming film, written by Nick Scandura, revolves around a grieving couple who plot revenge against a man whom they believe is the perpetrator of their teenage daughter's death. However, once they kidnap the man and drag him into the woods, their resolve is tested.
Starring alongside Katharine McPhee and Henry Thomas are Jim Gaffigan, Morgan Saylor and Forrest Weber. Speaking about the film, director Caldwell said, "Three People in the Woods is a story about grief, moral certainty, and the consequences of the choices we make when the world feels unrecognisable". With the film's production complete, she further praised the star cast as 'incredible'.
Caldwell, Jordan Yale Levine, Sabine Stener, Scott Levenson, and Randy Kleinman have produced Three People in the Woods.