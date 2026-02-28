Susan Sarandon claims Hollywood blacklisted her over pro-Palestine stance

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has spoken out about her struggles in the film and television industry following her call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The actress made the remarks during a press conference ahead of receiving a lifetime achievement honour at the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards in Barcelona on February 28 .

Sarandon revealed that she was fired by her agency, "specifically for marching and speaking out about Gaza, for asking for a ceasefire.”

She added, “It became impossible for me to even be on television. I don’t know lately if it’s changed. I couldn’t do any major film or anything connected with Hollywood. I found agents ultimately in England and in Italy, and I work there. I just did a film in Italy, and I did a play at the Old Vic for a number of months.”