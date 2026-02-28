Susan Sarandon claims Hollywood blacklisted her over pro-Palestine stance

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has spoken out about her struggles in the film and television industry following her call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The actress made the remarks during a press conference ahead of receiving a lifetime achievement honour at the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards in Barcelona on February 28 .
Sarandon revealed that she was fired by her agency, "specifically for marching and speaking out about Gaza, for asking for a ceasefire.”
She added, “It became impossible for me to even be on television. I don’t know lately if it’s changed. I couldn’t do any major film or anything connected with Hollywood. I found agents ultimately in England and in Italy, and I work there. I just did a film in Italy, and I did a play at the Old Vic for a number of months.”
The actress explained that she now “specialises in tiny films with directors who have never directed, in independent films.” She also shared an instance of an Italian director who hired her despite being warned not to, highlighting that such restrictions on her work were “still recent.”
Known for her roles in Thelma and Louise, Dead Man Walking and Atlantic City, Sarandon also praised Spain for its “intellectual freedom” compared with the United States.
“In a place where you feel repression and censorship, to see Spain and to see the president and what he says and the support that he’s giving about Gaza, and to have actors like Javier Bardem come forward with such a strong voice, is so important to us in the United States,” she said.
Sarandon’s career is marked by prestigious accolades, including an Academy Award, seven Emmy Awards, and ten Golden Globe Awards.
In 2023, she was dropped by UTA after speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City.