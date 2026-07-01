Alicia Vikander joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Netflix series ‘Enigma Variations’

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Alicia Vikander has joined Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Netflix’s upcoming limited series Enigma Variations, based on acclaimed author André Aciman’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Vikander will play Claire, one of the central love interests of Paul, portrayed by Taylor-Johnson, according to Deadline.

The series is written by Amanda Kate Shuman, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Oliver Hermanus, known for Living and Moffie, will direct the project.

Enigma Variations follows Paul, a man whose life is shaped by a series of relationships over 10 transformative years. The drama explores themes of masculinity, sexuality and modern love, while examining whether people recognise when they have found the right partner.