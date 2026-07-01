Alicia Vikander joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Netflix series ‘Enigma Variations’

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Alicia Vikander has joined Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Netflix’s upcoming limited series Enigma Variations, based on acclaimed author André Aciman’s bestselling novel of the same name.
Vikander will play Claire, one of the central love interests of Paul, portrayed by Taylor-Johnson, according to Deadline.
The series is written by Amanda Kate Shuman, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Oliver Hermanus, known for Living and Moffie, will direct the project.
Enigma Variations follows Paul, a man whose life is shaped by a series of relationships over 10 transformative years. The drama explores themes of masculinity, sexuality and modern love, while examining whether people recognise when they have found the right partner.
Shuman executive produces alongside Hermanus, Michael Ellenberg, Christina Malach and Lindsey Springer for Media Res, as well as Aciman and Monica Levinson. Media Res serves as the studio.
Vikander, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl, recently appeared in The Wizard of the Kremlin and made her UK theatre debut in The Lady From the Sea alongside Andrew Lincoln.
Her upcoming projects include the sci-fi thriller Hope, Rachel Rose’s directorial debut The Last Day, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival, Andrea Pallaoro’s The Echo Chamber, based on an unfinished script by Bernardo Bertolucci, and The Worst, directed by Simon Woods and co-starring Jamie Dornan and Keira Knightley.
(With inputs from PTI)