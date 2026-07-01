Backrooms, blockbuster psychological thriller, to have extended version

Made with a modest budget, the indie psychological thriller has become the highest-grossing film for A24, its distribution company, at the worldwide box office. Within 10 days of its release, the film broke the previous A24 record, reportedly held by Marty Supreme. Interestingly, according to a Deadline report, it took 53 days for Marty Supreme to break the previous record for the distributor, held by the Oscar Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once. According to a Forbes report, the film is made with a budget of $10 million and has minted $330 million from theatres worldwide.