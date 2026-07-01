Krysten Ritter returns to Dexter: Resurrection Season 2

Krysten Ritter is set to return as a guest star for an undisclosed role in the second season of Dexter: Resurrection for Paramount+. She played Mia, aka Lady Vengeance, in the first season. Her character is a sommelier by day and a serial killer by night, who is killed while in prison. But the series is known for bringing back dead people and also surprising audiences with twin characters.
In addition to Uma Thurman, returning for season 2 as Charley, the new cast includes Brian Cox as The New York Ripper, Bokeem Woodbine as Capt Mixon, Dan Stevens as The Five Borough Killer, and Nona Parker Johnson as Fiona Mixon.
With Michael C Hall playing the titular role, the first season follows Dexter sustaining a bullet injury from his son and sets out for New York City to make things right. The season 2 description has not yet been revealed.