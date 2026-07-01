One Piece Season 3 wraps production

Both the second and third seasons revolve around the Alabasta saga, with season 2 getting premiere this March. The second season builds the journey towards Alabasta, where the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line. They meet Princess Nefertari Vivi, learn about the criminal organisation Baroque Works, and the villain crocodile gets introduced as a threat. The third season is expected to focus on the war in Alabasta and Luffy facing Crocodile in a showdown.