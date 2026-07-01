One Piece Season 3 wraps production

The makers of the live-action series One Piece Season 3, titled The Battle of Alabasta, have announced the production wrap. The filming commenced late last year.
Both the second and third seasons revolve around the Alabasta saga, with season 2 getting premiere this March. The second season builds the journey towards Alabasta, where the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line. They meet Princess Nefertari Vivi, learn about the criminal organisation Baroque Works, and the villain crocodile gets introduced as a threat. The third season is expected to focus on the war in Alabasta and Luffy facing Crocodile in a showdown.
Based on Eiichiro Oda’s record-breaking manga, the best-selling Japanese comic series of all time, One Piece follows Monkey D Luffy and his crew as they embark on an epic ocean voyage in search of the legendary treasure that will make Luffy the King of the Pirates.
The series stars Inaki Godoy as Luffy, alongside Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) in the main cast. Produced in partnership with Shueisha, the series comes from Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.
The supporting cast has Charithra Chandran (Nefertari Vivi) and Mikaela Hoover (Tony Chopper). The new cast members in season 3 are Xolo Mariduena (Portgas D Ace), Cole Escola (Bon Clay), Daisy Head (Miss Doublefinger) and Awdo Awdo (Mr 1).
With the premiere announcement not yet made, the third season of One Piece will land on Netflix in 2027.