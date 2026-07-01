Persona live-action TV adaptation in works

The popular RPG video game franchise Persona is to get a live-action TV adaptation Netflix. It is worth noting that the streamer has also produced live-action TV shows like The Witcher, as well as animated shows like Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, based on video games.
With six entries in the Persona franchise so far, the plot varies from one game to another. However, the central plot across the franchise is that Japanese high school students try to live normal lives and build relationships while staving off threats from supernatural elements. A seventh game was announced to be in the works recently.
Developed by P-Studios and published by Sega, the game franchise has also got 15 spin-offs. The most recent entry in the Persona series was Persona 5: The Phantom X (2025).
Christopher Monfette has taken up the writing duties of the adaptation in addition to serving as the showrunner and an executive producer. Monfette is known for his work on shows like Syfy's 12 Monkeys, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and Fox and ABC's 9-1-1. His upcoming projects include the Marvel Disney+ series VisionQuest.