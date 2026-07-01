Full marks to the animation (graphic design by Planchon) for breathing life in each and every one of these eccentric figures. The cut-out paper/digital photomontage style renders human faces in a wonderfully detailed manner, down to the minutiae of the deadpan look and the misfit personalities captured in all their glorious imperfections, down to the oversized, bulbous noses. Even a side player has intriguing individuality, like the self-obsessed TV actor who thinks everyone is his fan when nobody recognises him. A therapist/counselor who herself has a lot to share, unburden and seek help for and a coworker who gets irate about just five minutes of overtime.