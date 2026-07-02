Monica Barbaro to star in Ocean's prequel

Monica Barbaro will star in the upcoming Ocean's Eleven prequel, opposite Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie, and Wagner Moura.
Barbaro, who has starred in Top Gun: Maverick and A Complete Unknown, was last seen in Crime 101. Her upcoming films include Will Gluck's romantic comedy One Night Only, opposite Callum Turner, and Luca Guadagnino's Artificial, in which Andrew Garfield plays OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman.
The film follows the events leading up to Danny Ocean's casino heists and tells the story of his parents, the masterminds behind the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.
Cooper, who is also directing and producing the film along with Robbie's LuckyChap, has earlier helmed A Star Is Born (2018), Maestro (2023), and Is This Thing On? (2025). Cooper is penning the screenplay based on the characters by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. Ocean's Prequel is set to release on June 25, 2027.