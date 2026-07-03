Josh Gad onboards Ocean's prequel

Following the recent announcement of Monica Barbaro joining the Ocean's Prequel, the makers of the upcoming film starring Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper have made another casting update. Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express) has joined the film.
Popular for his roles (including voice roles) in Frozen (2013), Beauty and the Beast (2017), and The Angry Birds Movie (2016), Gad's last live-action feature was Adulthood (2025). He has a bunch of sequels awaiting release, including The Angry Birds Movie 3, Spaceballs: The New One (primarily a parody of the 1987 film), and Frozen 3.
In addition to Robbie, Barbaro, Cooper, and Gad, the film also stars Wagner Moura.
Ocean's 11 was originally made in 1960, starring Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Peter Lawford, Dean Martin, and Joey Bishop. Steven Soderbergh gave it an iteration and expanded the film franchise. He directed Ocean's Eleven, starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts, in addition to the Ocean's Eight reboot with an all-women lead cast of Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna.
The film, also directed and produced by Cooper, follows the events leading up to Danny Ocean's casino heists and tells the story of his parents, the masterminds behind the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix. Cooper is producing the film along with Robbie's LuckyChap. Previously helmed A Star Is Born (2018), Maestro (2023), and Is This Thing On? (2025), Cooper is penning the screenplay based on the characters by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. Ocean's Prequel is set to release on June 25, 2027.