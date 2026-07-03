Josh Gad onboards Ocean's prequel

The film, also directed and produced by Cooper, follows the events leading up to Danny Ocean's casino heists and tells the story of his parents, the masterminds behind the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix. Cooper is producing the film along with Robbie's LuckyChap. Previously helmed A Star Is Born (2018), Maestro (2023), and Is This Thing On? (2025), Cooper is penning the screenplay based on the characters by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. Ocean's Prequel is set to release on June 25, 2027.