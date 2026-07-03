Madison Square Garden is abuzz with eager Swifties ahead of Swift-Kelce wedding

NEW YORK: Amanda Powell flew a thousand miles from Little Rock, Arkansas, to the heart of New York City for just one reason: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. She and two friends came “just to celebrate Taylor's wedding and congratulate her on her big day,” she said.

Powell was one of scores of Taylor Swift fans and inquisitive passersby who braved the New York City heat Thursday to satiate their curiosity about what many are calling the wedding of the century and the American equivalent of royal nuptials.

The couple are "literally the king and queen of America,” said Kristen Donohue, who stopped by the area surrounding Madison Square Garden Thursday with a fellow Swiftie co-worker on their lunch break.

A law enforcement official briefed on the security plans confirmed to The Associated Press Wednesday that Swift and Kelce will have their wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday night with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night.

The couple themselves have been mum on the wedding details. Neither has confirmed the festivities will happen on the bustling and hot weekend that coincides with World Cup matches and Fourth of July celebrations. A representative for Swift has not responded to multiple inquiries, including on Thursday.