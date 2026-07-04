Anne Hathaway-Ewan McGregor's The End of Oak Street locks India release date

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor's upcoming film The End of Oak Street has locked a release date for India. The sci-fi drama thriller written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, revolves around her family navigating their new, terrifying surroundings after a cosmic event transports their suburban neighborhood to the pre-historic era filled with dinosaurs and other dangerous animals.
Warner Bros. India made the announcement on Friday. The studio unveiled five new character posters for the film, which will be released in cinemas and IMAX in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film's plotline reads, "After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognisable surroundings."
Besides Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the film also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.
The upcoming movie is produced by JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker are executive producers on the film which has cinematography by Michael Gioulakis. The End of Oak Street has production design by Maya Shimoguchi, editing by John Axelrad and music by Michael Giacchino.
The End of Oak Street hits theatres in India on August 14.
Before The End of Oak Street, Anne Hathaway has the much-anticipated The Odyssey from acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, gearing up for release on July 17.