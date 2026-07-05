Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married: What to know about the wedding

NEW YORK: Your English teacher and your gym teacher are married. And we finally know a few more details surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Adam Sandler officiated, which both delighted and confused those who had been guessing who would have the high honor. Swift's brother Austin Swift served as her man of honor, and Kelce’s brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce served as the groom's best man.

The event was attended by hundreds of celebrities, athletes and close friends and family, but even after the marriage announcement was made Friday evening, many of the wedding details remained hidden as photos remained elusive — including any hint of what Swift or Kelce wore.

Here is what we know (and still don't know):

A star-filled wedding at MSG

Swift once joked that anyone she had ever talked to would be invited to the wedding, and Friday's event appeared to make good on that promise.

Singer Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis and models Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid were among the guests, as well as New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Actor Laura Dern was photographed leaving.

It may be easier to list those not in attendance, which apparently included Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who previously had a close relationship with Swift but were reportedly seen in upstate New York over the holiday weekend.

Zoe Kravitz was in attendance, but her fiance — Harry Styles, an ex of Swift — was in London on tour.