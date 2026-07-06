Muhammad Ali biopic series The Greatest gets premiere date

It is described as the first-ever authorised and scripted web series detailing Ali's career and life. Actor Jaalen Best takes on the titular role of the iconic heavyweight champion. Also part of the central cast are Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier, who play Ali’s father and mother, Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr and Odessa “Bird” Clay, respectively. The series also stars Kai Parham in the role of Ali's younger sibling, Rudy Clay. Meanwhile, Michael Ealy portrays legendary civil rights activist Malcolm X, whereas Amin Joseph portrays Ali's fierce competitor, Sonny Liston.