Vin Diesel's Fast Forever begins production

The Fast and Furious franchise is on its last lap as the 11th and final film, Fast Forever, has officially commenced production. The film's lead actor and producer, Vin Diesel, has taken to his social media platform to announce the update.
With the film set for a release on March 17, 2028, the franchise was launched in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious. The $7 Billion and 25-year-old franchise has had 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast and Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast and Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017), Hobbs and Shaw (2019), F9 (2021) and Fast X (2023).
Diesel, who will reprise Dominic Toretto, announced the production launch and thanked the audience for their patience. Saying that he and the team over the past three and a half years have been "grinding to try to make the most amazing finale." The 11th installment in the franchise was set to go on floors in 2023, but had to wait for three years.
Hailing from Universal Pictures, Fast Forever is directed by Louis Leterrier from a script by Michael Lesslie. The film, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez, has Neal H Moritz, Diesel, Johnson, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent as producers.
With Diesel last appearing in Fast X, he also has Riddick: Furya in his pipeline. From The Chronicles of Riddick franchise, Riddick: Furya is written and directed by David Twohy.