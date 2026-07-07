Catherine Tramell returns to Basic Instinct reboot

A year since the announcement of the reboot of the 1992 erotic thriller, Basic Instinct, the returning writer Joe Eszterhas revealed that Catherine Tramell, played by Sharon Stone, is a part of the new film. The reboot hails from Amazon MGM Studio's United Artists.
While discussing the film, Eszterhas shared that Tramell will be back and she brings along with her a new character, her daughter Jezebel. He did not specifically reveal whether Sharon Stone would return to play Tramell. However, Stone's portrayal of Tramell was iconic and hailed as one of the best villains Hollywood has ever produced. So it is widely expected to step into the shoes of the seductive serial killer once again.
The first film directed by Paul Verhoeven had Detective Nick Curran (Michael Douglas) on the pursuit of seductive murder suspect Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a manipulative crime novelist suspected to be behind the killing of a rock star.
Stone has appeared as Tramell in Basic Instinct (1992) and Basic Instinct 2 (2006). Tramell also had a cameo appearance in Last Action Hero (1993). Stone last starred in In Memoriam, directed by Rob Burnett. She also has Babies, helmed by Lauren Miller Rogen, and Speed-the-Plow, by David Mamet, in the pipeline.