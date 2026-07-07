Cinema Without Borders: Marriage Story — The Invite

The official English-language remake of the 2020 Spanish film, The People Upstairs, The Invite is powered with some crackling writing by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones. The couple dynamic they bring to life is intelligently conceived and portrayed while being extremely funny and incredibly entertaining. The unpredictable turns in the seemingly banal situation lend great momentum and vitality to this classic chamber piece cinema confined as it is by definition to a single location. From the initial awkward small talk to no holds barred confessions of inadequacies, resentment, betrayals, regrets, guilt and amendments, not to forget the sizzling sexual tension, the usual scenes from the modern marriage don’t just feel real but pleasantly fresh and, at times, deliriously kooky. The editing by Yorgos Mavropsaridis and Ant Boys keeps up the pace and soundtrack by Devonte Hynes is like the beating heart of the film’s design. The biggest asset is the ensemble that makes the interpersonal synergy leap out of the screen. There’s something entirely unaffected and authentic to their interactions. It’s not just about acting but reacting to your fellow performer, with perfect timing at that. Shot chronologically, one feels that a lot could have been improved and unscripted when it comes to the performances.