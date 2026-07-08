Emmy Awards 2026: ‘Pluribus’, ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Hacks’ expected to dominate nominations race

LOS ANGELES: “Pluribus” could be a record-setting freshman, “The Pitt” could have a dominant sophomore season and “Hacks” is set for a graduation celebration as Emmy nominations are announced Wednesday morning.

Recent winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller are set to name the nominees at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on NBC, will be held Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater, the longtime Emmys home that will soon also be home to the Oscars. Mariska Hargitay, who for decades has been one of NBC's standard bearers as the star of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” will host.

HBO Max's beloved emergency room series “The Pitt” was a rookie upstart last year with big wins including best drama series, best actor for Noah Wyle and best supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa.

And in an era when major Emmy contenders — like 2025's top drama nominee “Severance” — tend to take years off between seasons, “The Pitt” is coming right back for another round, part of its game-changing model of marrying classic network tendencies with modern streaming prestige.

Wyle and LaNasa are virtual shoo-ins for new nominations. And several residents, interns and attending physicians from their big ensemble cast will almost certainly join them. It could dominate the supporting acting categories the way that “The White Lotus” — another major Emmy contender sitting this one out — has in recent years.