Evil Dead Burn director of photography Philip Lozano Interview: On the edge of darkness

Speaking about setting the film's mood, Lozano reveals how they kept sunlight to a minimum in every frame. He says, “There’s no sun in the whole thing, and that creates the atmosphere and the mood we wanted for the entire film.” The DOP further describes the visual palette as “deliberately stripped back, and walks on the edge of darkness.” He further reveals that the director did not want any saturated colours. He says, “A lot of the color palettes were kind of desaturated. Flames were an important topic, but otherwise we embraced the darkness. When you can’t see much, your brain starts to imagine what’s hidden. It makes the audience think about what they’re not seeing, and that’s what’s scary.”