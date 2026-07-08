Julia Garner to star in Apple TV's Guilty Creatures

Apple TV recently announced that it is developing a new thriller miniseries, Guilty Creatures. The streamer also announced that Ozark-fame Julia Garner will headline the upcoming series.
Supergirl director Craig Gillespie will direct Guilty Creatures, which is an adaptation of Mikita Brottman's novel, Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida. Sarah DeLappe is adapting the novel for streaming, with Stuart Zicherman serving as showrunner. Zicherman will also serve as an executive producer alongside Garner and Brottman.
Set in Southern Florida, Guilty Creatures will follow the story of two adulterous, young lovers, whose romance and partnership unravels as their secret of being killers takes a toll on them. This results in the pair committing murders again and the subsequent events that happens as a result.
Guilty Creatures is one of the projects that marks Garner's return to streaming. She will also star as Caroline Ellison in Netflix's The Altruists. Ellison is a former business executive who was arrested along with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Freid, for fraud and money laundering. She will also be seen alongside Charlize Theron and Demi Moore in Tyrant.