Lauren McQueen to lead psychological drama

Actor Lauren McQueen will be headlining the upcoming British psychological drama Crack'd, directed by Michael J Long.
Recently seen as Maid Marian in the MGM+/Lionsgate series Robin Hood, McQueen stars as a promising young actor, Chloe. Beneath the glamorous facade lies her reality seeped in addiction, violation, and violence. Also joining her are Robbie O'Neill (Adolescence) and Jodie McNee (The Gathering).
Crack'd marks the fifth feature film in McQueen's filmography. She has previously starred in films like: The Violators (2015), The Wasting (2017), Strictly Confidential (2024) and Here (also in 2024).
Michael J Long, who also wrote the film, describes the story as a "shift from gritty social realism into psychological fracture."
Set and shot in Liverpool, Crack'd is Long's sophomore feature film after his debut Baby Brother (2024). Long is also producing the film under his banner, Funk Films, along with Tom Sidney. The film eyes a festival premiere in early 2027.