Ariana Greenblatt, Rain Spencer to star in Little Five

The upcoming film, Little Five, is set to star Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie) and Rain Spencer (The Summer I Turned Pretty) in crucial roles. Ian Samuels is directing the film from a screenplay by Paul Shoulberg and Gillian Williams.
Set against the 1980s backdrop at Indiana University, Little Five is based on the iconic Little 500 bicycle race. The story is about four unlikely young women who come together to pursue one impossible dream. They realise greatness comes with team spirit and not when alone, as they battle it out for a spot in America's most storied collegiate sporting traditions. The film is inspired by true events.
Spencer, popular for her role in the Amazon series The Summer I Turned Pretty, is currently starring in Big Girls Don't Cry. Greenblatt is best known for her performances in Barbie and Now You See Me: Now You Don't. Her upcoming films include Somedays and Rubber Hut.