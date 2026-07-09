Catherine Laga'aia: I learned a lot about myself in Moana

A wave of anticipation swept through the live-action announcement for the animated hit Moana franchise. More than just headlining a seafaring adventure from a hit animated franchise, the self-discovery of the titular role is what got the 19-year-old debutant Catherine Laga'aia excited. Laga'aia describes the passing down of 'quiet, unwavering faith' from Grandma Tala to Moana as the film's heart.



With herself at a fledgling stage in her career, Laga'aia takes Grandma Tala's advice to Moana to go beyond the reef as her own Mantra and for Moana's forays into unknown territories. "Something Tommy (director Thomas Kail) says all the time is that Grandma Tala knew something that Moana didn't. She had this kind of trust and faith in Moana that she would achieve the goal she was always set to do," taking the point forward from Laga'aia, director Thomas Kail adds that pushing limits and going farther is resonating. "I think the idea of going further than you think you can, and understanding that there is something beyond your own understanding of what's possible, is incredibly resonating.”



Expanding on the philosophy of self-discovery and self-belief in Moana, newcomer Laga'aia shares that this aspect extended beyond the script, spilling over into her personality and teaching her a lot about herself. "I learned a lot about myself, and I learned how to be brave," she says, elaborating that the film's world offers many seemingly unattainable opportunities, and her character's pursuit of them taught her to overcome nervousness. "There were so many opportunities in that world that I was nervous to take and nervous to seize, because you don't know where you're going to end up. But coming off the back of it and coming out the other side, I feel like I am much more likely to seize something, to go for something that maybe seems too far away, or too hard.”