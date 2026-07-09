John Cho, Kal Penn return for Harold and Kumar 4

A year after it was speculated that the comedy franchise Harold and Kumar was set to get a fourth installment, the makers will soon set the ball rolling on a new film. One of the franchise's producers, Greg Shapiro, at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, not only confirmed a fourth part but also officially announced that John Cho and Kal Penn would return to play the titular characters.
During the panel discussion at the festival, Shapiro revealed that the screenplay works are underway, and the franchise writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg will be directing the fourth film. It is worth noting that Hurwitz and Schlossberg directed the second film, Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. The first film (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle) and the third (A Very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas) were directed by Danny Leiner and Todd Strauss-Schulson, respectively.
Harold and Kumar is a stoner comedy franchise that follows two Asian-American friends, Harold Lee (Cho) and Kumar Patel (Penn), who take on zany adventures. While the first three films were made in regular intervals in 2004, 2008, and 2011, the fourth film has taken 15 years to take shape.
Penn's last feature appearance came in The Underdoggs (2024), in which he starred opposite Snoop Dogg. He will next be seen in What the F*ck Is My Password? directed by Steve Pink. Cho, meanwhile, was previously seen in Afraid (2024) and has Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother in the pipeline.