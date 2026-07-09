John Cho, Kal Penn return for Harold and Kumar 4

During the panel discussion at the festival, Shapiro revealed that the screenplay works are underway, and the franchise writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg will be directing the fourth film. It is worth noting that Hurwitz and Schlossberg directed the second film, Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. The first film (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle) and the third (A Very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas) were directed by Danny Leiner and Todd Strauss-Schulson, respectively.