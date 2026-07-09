John Goodman joins Brie Larson-starrer Skeletons

The Big Lebowski actor John Goodman is set to star alongside Oscar winner Brie Larson in JT Mollner's upcoming thriller Skeletons. The Sony Pictures film also stars Kyle Gallner, Ione Skye, Willa Fitzgerald, and Daithi O Haragain.
The film, based on a short story by Phillip Fracassi, had an initial screenplay by Brian Duffield and multiple revisions from Mollner himself.
Skeletons is a modern take on the creature horror genre. The story is told from the perspective of a young boy whose parents try hard to hide the true nature of his mother.
Hailing from Infrared, JJ Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, and Assemble Media, the film marks Goodman's reunion with Abrams after starring in 10 Cloverfield Lane. Skeletons is the third collaboration between Goodman and Larson after The Gambler and Kong: Skull Island. Known also for his roles in The Big Lebowski and Argo, Goodman will also star in Alejandro G Inarritu's Digger, opposite Tom Cruise.