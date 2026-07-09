John Goodman joins Brie Larson-starrer Skeletons

Hailing from Infrared, JJ Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, and Assemble Media, the film marks Goodman's reunion with Abrams after starring in 10 Cloverfield Lane. Skeletons is the third collaboration between Goodman and Larson after The Gambler and Kong: Skull Island. Known also for his roles in The Big Lebowski and Argo, Goodman will also star in Alejandro G Inarritu's Digger, opposite Tom Cruise.