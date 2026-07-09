Stephen Graham's Nocturne gets October premiere; Apple TV unveils first look at series

Apple TV has announced that its upcoming series, Nocturne, will premiere on the platform on October 26. The 10-episode drama will be headlined by Adolescene-fame Stephen Graham along with Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz.
Based on Lars Kepler's novels, Lazarus and The Sandman, Nocturne is set in a small town in Western Pennsylvania, USA, where Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who is wary from working the tough streets of Philadelphia, USA. When his family and the town come under attack from the serial killer Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham), Jonah sends his adopted daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz), up against Jurek Walter.
Lars Kepler is the pseudonym of Swedish authors Alexandra Coehlo Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril, who has written multiple novels with the character Joona Linna as the protagonist.
The cast for Nocturne also includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.
Nocturne is created by Rowan Joffe, who serves as a writer along with showrunner John Hlavin. Joffe and Hlavin will serve as executive producers along with Schreiber and Beetz. A+E Studios backs the series in association with Range Studios.