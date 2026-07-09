Stephen Graham's Nocturne gets October premiere; Apple TV unveils first look at series

Based on Lars Kepler's novels, Lazarus and The Sandman, Nocturne is set in a small town in Western Pennsylvania, USA, where Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who is wary from working the tough streets of Philadelphia, USA. When his family and the town come under attack from the serial killer Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham), Jonah sends his adopted daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz), up against Jurek Walter.