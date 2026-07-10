Netflix's The Lords' Day adds Harry Lawtey and Timothy Spall

Netflix series The Lords' Day, starring Damson Idris (F1), is expanding with the announcement of actors Harry Lawtey (Industry), Timothy Spall (Harry Potter), Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), and Sophie Willan (Small Prophets) getting attached to the star cast.
Based on a novel by House of Cards writer Michael Dobbs, the series follows British spy Harry Jones (Idris) as he finds himself at the state opening of parliament amid a lockdown. He is forced to use his skills and training to save the nation as the siege escalates and loyalties are tested.
Harry Lawtey, last seen in Words of War, will next star in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, Billion Dollar Spy, and Brides. Spall, in addition to his Peter Pettigrew role in Harry Potter films, was also known for The King's Speech (2010), Secrets & Lies (1996), Mr Turner (2014), and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007). He was last seen in Virginia Woolf's Night and Day.