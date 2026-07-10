Netflix's The Lords' Day adds Harry Lawtey and Timothy Spall

Harry Lawtey, last seen in Words of War, will next star in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, Billion Dollar Spy, and Brides. Spall, in addition to his Peter Pettigrew role in Harry Potter films, was also known for The King's Speech (2010), Secrets & Lies (1996), Mr Turner (2014), and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007). He was last seen in Virginia Woolf's Night and Day.