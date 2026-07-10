Ron Perlman joins Cuba Gooding Jr's Angels in Darkness

The film marks the reunion of Zamani and Gooding Jr after their previous outing, Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace. The story follows a troubled private investigator on discovering a nefarious plan to unleash an ancient force by a secret cult. In addition to Hellboy (2004), Perlman is also known for his performances in The Name of the Rose (1986), Pacific Rim (2013), Cronos (1993), and Blade II (2002). Last seen in The Saviors, he will next star in Come With Me and Fortitude. Meanwhile, Stisen will be seen in The Guardian Angel and Last Man Down 2.