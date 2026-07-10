‘We don’t have to be airbrushed just to show up’: Jennifer Garner

NEW DELHI: Hollywood star Jennifer Garner says she feels fortunate to have a "lovely life", but the actor, known for romantic comedies such as 13 Going on 30, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Valentine's Day, says she never tries to present a perfect image on social media.

Garner said she leads a normal life and encourages others to do the same.

"Look, I don't post on Instagram very often, maybe once or twice a week.

"But when I do, I definitely am usually not wearing make-up.

"I usually am in whatever I happen to be wearing. And granted, I do live a lovely life and I'm very lucky that way. But I try to take the perfection out of it.

"I'm not a perfect cook and yet I love to cook. So, in my own quiet way, I'm trying to encourage that side of other women and make them feel like we don't have to be airbrushed just to be, just to show up for each other," Garner told PTI in a virtual interview from Los Angeles.

The actor now stars in The Five-Star Weekend, an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name, in which she plays Hollis Shaw, a celebrity food influencer.

Hilderbrand's The Perfect Couple was recently adapted by Netflix.

In The Five-Star Weekend, Hollis invites friends from different stages of her life as she tries to process the grief of losing her husband suddenly.

The Peacock series features a star-studded cast including Chloë Sevigny, D'Arcy Carden, Timothy Olyphant and Gemma Chan.

It begins streaming in India on JioHotstar from Friday.

Garner said she was looking for something interesting and complex when she came across Hilderbrand's 2023 novel and immediately connected with its story.

"I love Elin Hilderbrand's writing. I loved this particular novel. I was surprised by it as I read it from beginning to end.