English

Corporate knights rise for Nolan’s Odyssey to Mumbai

In a city that has seen big stars shine, Nolan’s presence in Mumbai became a pilgrimage for those who believed in him.
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, centre, with actors Tom Holland, left, and Matt Damon during the premiere of the film The Odyssey, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 11, 2026
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, centre, with actors Tom Holland, left, and Matt Damon during the premiere of the film The Odyssey, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 11, 2026Photo |PTI
Avinash Ramachandran
Updated on
2 min read

MUMBAI: India have seen actors turn into stars, stars turn into demi-gods, and demi-gods turn into heads of state. But despite a fancy theatre in Mumbai briefly housing a beloved Superhero and a hard-boiled spy, there were scores of people standing in wait for one man.

Who’d have thought that before I could absorb the momentous occasion of being one of the select few who watched Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey much before the rest of the world did, I would be bombarded with a geographical question. A young fan stopped me in my tracks on the Red Carpet and asked,

“Will Nolan be coming out of this gate?” It was an almost 30-meter carpet, and I was stopped 8-10 times and asked variations of the same question. They didn’t want to know whether I saw the film, how good Matt Damon and Tom Holland were, or whether the film stayed true to the Greek epic. They wanted confirmation that I had crossed paths with Nolan, as though that fleeting proximity carried cinematic prestige. They wanted to know if Nolan was as charismatic as they had envisioned.

This wasn’t a group of people who were waiting to dance a signature step , or utter a famous punch dialogue , or play dress-up for their social media accounts. It was a crowd that was filled with students still in their uniforms. It was a gathering of salaried employees who still had their company ID cards dangling around their necks. It wasn’t a group that wanted to take a selfie for posterity, but rather to narrate the story of how they braved the odds to get a glimpse of the man whose films had hit their collective imagination.

In a city that has seen big stars shine, Nolan’s presence in Mumbai became a pilgrimage for those who believed in him.

TOm Holland
Matt Damon
The Odyssey
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan