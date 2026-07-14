Tony Gilroy's music drama Behemoth! to feature nine composers

Best known as the screenwriter of the first three Bourne films and showrunner of Andor, Tony Gilroy is currently working on a film titled Behemoth! Best described as a film about film music, the upcoming musical drama is set to star Pedro Pascal in the lead. According to recent reports, Behemoth is said to feature music from nine prominent film music composers like Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Alan Silvestri, Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, and Lukas Frank.