Hotel Transylvania 5 sets a 2027 release

The Sony Pictures Animation franchise is about Dracula, his daughter Mavis, and their monster friends, and their adventures at Hotel Transylvania, the perfect getaway for the monsters from the human world. In this new film, Dracula decides to hang up his boots, and Mavis takes the reins of the monster hotel. However, some chilling unexpected events set Dracula and his team on a unique adventure yet: Cracking the mystery behind Hotel Transylvania's haunting.