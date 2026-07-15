Hotel Transylvania 5 sets a 2027 release

The fifth instalment of the hit animation franchise Hotel Transylvania, The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania, is set for a release on October 8, 2027.
The Sony Pictures Animation franchise is about Dracula, his daughter Mavis, and their monster friends, and their adventures at Hotel Transylvania, the perfect getaway for the monsters from the human world. In this new film, Dracula decides to hang up his boots, and Mavis takes the reins of the monster hotel. However, some chilling unexpected events set Dracula and his team on a unique adventure yet: Cracking the mystery behind Hotel Transylvania's haunting.
With a combined gross of $1.38 billion, the first three Hotel Transylvania films (2012, 2015, and 2018) were directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, with Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska taking the director duties of the fourth instalment. The fifth film sees the return of Kluska; this time, she has teamed up with Alan Hawkins. Lawrence Jonas is producing The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania.