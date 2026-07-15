Matt Damon-Daniels film adds singer PinkPanthress to cast

British singer PinkPanthress will make her acting debut with the upcoming film directed by Everthing Everywhere All At Once-fame Daniels: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The untitled film will star Matt Damon in the lead.
Universal Studios will back the upcoming film, for which the details about the plot and characters are kept under wraps. Apart from Damon and PinkPanthress, Sandra Oh, Charles Melton, Silvia Dionicio, Kerrice Brooks, Sean Kaufman, Jackson Kelly, and Michael Gandolfini.
Daniels and Jonathan Wang are producing the upcoming film under their Playgrounds banner alongside Universal Studios. The film is set for a 2027 release.
Having started her singing career in 2019, Victoria Walker aka as PinkPanthress published her first studio album Heaven Knows in 2023. After making her first mixtape To Hell With It in 2021, she made Fancy That in 2025. For the latter she was nominated for two Grammys, including Best Dance Album/Electronic album and Best Dance Pop Recording for the track 'Illegal' for Fancy That.