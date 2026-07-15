Cinema Without Borders: Beyond Hollywood — The Travel Companion

The film pivots on the universe of three and the actors, Turner, Oberbeck and Assa are perfect in their give and take with each other. Turner is especially superb with his half smiles, amused look and impassive bearing. The writing credited to Mallis, Wood, and Weston Auburn, ensures that each character, however minor, stands out. Like the kooky Indian taxi driver who firmly believes in passive income powering his American Dream. Wood and Mallis are sarcastic yet affectionate in casting their gaze on this world of independent filmmaking that they themselves inhabit. The narrative brims over with self-reflexive humour and is driven by a lot of incessant chatter, at times sounding pointless and vacuous, but funny and felt, nonetheless. There’s something delightfully real in hearing about “finding the film on the edit table” or a festival programmer talking about how they take premiere status seriously.