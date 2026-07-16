Carey Mulligan on-board Billie Eilish-starrer The Bell Jar

Carey Mulligan has been announced to star in the upcoming drama film, The Bell Jar. Mulligan join singer Billie Eilish, who is making her acting debut with the film.
Sarah Polley, who has previously directed Women Talking (2022), is writing and directing The Bell Jar, which is an adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel of the same name. First published in 1963, The Bell Jar follows the life of Esther Greenwood, an 19-year-old guest editor for the fictional Ladies magazine in Boston, and her descent into depression.
According to Variety, Eilish will portray Esther, while Mulligan will step into the shoes of Esther's mother, Mrs Greenwood. Heated Rivalry-fame Connor Storie is also rumoured to be part of the cast.
The Bell Jar will be produced by Plan B, Joy Coalition, and Studiocanal along with Focus Features.
Mulligan who was recently seen in season two of Netflix's Beef, is nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the series. She will also be seen as Mabel Kirke in Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. The feature film adaptation of the first film in the CS Lewis' Narnia book series is set to open in theatres on February 12, 2027.