Danny McBride to helm GI Joe film

After reports that scribe Danny McBride has been tapped by Paramount to write the GI Joe film, the latest update is that McBride will also be directing it.
It is worth noting that Paramount is making another film based on the classic Hasbro toy franchise, with writer Max Landis attached to it. The banner has already made three GI Joe movies, GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), which starred Channing Tatum; GI Joe: Retaliation (2013), which featured Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis; and a 2021 spinoff film, Snake Eyes, which was led by Henry Golding.
The popular soldier toy, launched in the 1960s, branched out as an animated series in the 80s. The upcoming film will introduce iconic characters like Duke, Snake Eyes, and Roadblock of the commando strike force.
McBride dons many hats like a bestselling author, writer, actor, director and producer. He recently published his debut book, Thrilling Tales of Modern Men. His popular film credits include Tropic Thunder, Alien: Covenant, and Pineapple Express. He has also done voice roles in Kung Fu Panda 2, The Mitchells vs The Machines, and The Angry Birds Movie. He also co-wrote and produced the Halloween trilogy.