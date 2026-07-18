Danny McBride to helm GI Joe film

It is worth noting that Paramount is making another film based on the classic Hasbro toy franchise, with writer Max Landis attached to it. The banner has already made three GI Joe movies, GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), which starred Channing Tatum; GI Joe: Retaliation (2013), which featured Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis; and a 2021 spinoff film, Snake Eyes, which was led by Henry Golding.