Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne join hands for Nasty

Besides Nasty, Ortega will feature in Klara and the Sun. The film is directed by Taika Waititi and features the actor in the role of Klara. Based on the New York Times bestseller by Kazuo Ishiguro, the upcoming film follows the story of Klara (Ortega), a robot designed to prevent loneliness. A mother (Amy Adams) buys the robot for her daughter Josie (Mia Tharia), a girl who suffers from a mysterious illness. Aran Murphy and Steve Buscemi round out the cast of the film.