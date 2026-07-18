Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne join hands for Nasty

Actors Rose Byrne and Jenna Ortega are set to feature in sports drama Nasty.
The film is directed by Mary Bronstein, known for Yeast and will be released by Warner Bros' new indie label, Clockwork.
The project reunites Byrne and Bronstein, who have previously collaborated on If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, which released in 2025. Byrne received her first Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category for her role in the film.
Nasty revolves around an athlete who is battling for a spot on the Olympic gymnastics team and who recognises that her greatest opponent is her coach.
It is produced by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Ortega.
Besides Nasty, Ortega will feature in Klara and the Sun. The film is directed by Taika Waititi and features the actor in the role of Klara. Based on the New York Times bestseller by Kazuo Ishiguro, the upcoming film follows the story of Klara (Ortega), a robot designed to prevent loneliness. A mother (Amy Adams) buys the robot for her daughter Josie (Mia Tharia), a girl who suffers from a mysterious illness. Aran Murphy and Steve Buscemi round out the cast of the film.
Byrne will feature in the Peacock series The Good Daughter. Created by Karin Slaughter, the series is based on her best-selling novel. Byrne will essay the role of Samantha Quinn.