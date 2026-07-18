Ride or Die Series Review: A poignant and pulsating ride through the complex lives of assassins

For now, the Octavia Spencer-Hannah Waddingham starrer is well worth the ride, while not making you feel like dying out of boredom at any point. While it marks the first collaboration between Spencer and Waddingham, they remarkably portray the deep friendship between their characters while keeping all their complicated dynamics intact. Spencer lets her guard down and performs with the effortlessness she is known for. She knows exactly where to let Waddingham hog the limelight and where to take over the reins from her co-star. Even when Debbie is not onscreen, you feel Spencer's presence, which is the sign of an actor par excellence. On the other hand, Waddingham marries Judith's steely determination with her fears and insecurities. There is a wounded woman behind her ostensibly macho exterior, and Waddingham portrays this contradiction with plenty of panache. While the actor does all the stunts with the conviction of any other A-lister, it is in the quieter moments of Ride or Die where Judith seethes with rage that the performance stands out the most.

