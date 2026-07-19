Christopher Nolan: Odyssey of the auteur has a new paragraph

In many ways, he remains the filmmaker who has spent two decades bending time and showcasing it as the most complex character in his films. While others use it to advance their plots, Nolan warps it, breaks it down, folds it upon itself, and sometimes even keeps it frozen in painful stasis. Time reverses the flow of memory in Memento. It layers dreams upon one another in Inception. It expands love into the infinite distance between stars in Interstellar. In Oppenheimer, history becomes an ever-ticking moral clock. But remove all the dazzle and impossible architecture, and it becomes clear that Nolan has never made films about time alone. He has made films about what time does to people.