Terrence Howard to star in Broken Ones

Actor Terrence Howard (Crash), along with Kate Bosworth and Guillermo Ivan, are set to star in a new legal thriller titled Broken Ones, written and directed by Timothy Gagliardo.
The film, based on producer and co-writer Alejandro Zavala's memoir, follows the real-life experiences of navigating both the criminal justice system and the legal profession. The makers have described the film as a work that explores "redemption, justice, family and the defining choices that shape a person's life".
The film has Ivan starring as Joseph Santiago, a former felon who unravels a corporate cover-up when he investigates a car accident at the behest of the victim's family. Howard plays attorney Benjamin Drake, an attorney who is interested in appearing only on behalf of the uber-rich, and Bosworth stars as corporate defense attorney Kathleen Sloane, who walks on the slippery slope of moral rectitude when her clients demand something unthinkable.
Howard is best known for films like Iron Man and Hustle & Flow, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. His latest credits include Skeletons in the Closet, Shirley, and Crescent City (all in 2024). He also has director Giorgio Serafini's upcoming supernatural thriller, The Movers, in the pipeline.