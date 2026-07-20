Call of Duty film to be set in Modern Warfare universe

Coming from writer Taylor Sheridan, plot details of the film are not out right now. Both the Call of Duty franchise and its Modern Warfare sub-franchise are immensely popular among gamers worldwide. COD has produced over 30 mainline games. With the first Call of Duty game launched in 2003, the franchise introduced Modern Warfare in its sixth edition, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007). Call of Duty has gotten multiple games, including an expansion of the Modern Warfare storyline. The last COD game was Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (2025).