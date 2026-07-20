Call of Duty film to be set in Modern Warfare universe

The makers of the upcoming Call of Duty film, hailing from Paramount Pictures, say that it will be based on the Xbox-owned first-person shooter franchise's Modern Warfare games. Peter Berg, the director and co-writer of the film, announced at the Call of Duty Panel at the Fanatics Fest.
Coming from writer Taylor Sheridan, plot details of the film are not out right now. Both the Call of Duty franchise and its Modern Warfare sub-franchise are immensely popular among gamers worldwide. COD has produced over 30 mainline games. With the first Call of Duty game launched in 2003, the franchise introduced Modern Warfare in its sixth edition, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007). Call of Duty has gotten multiple games, including an expansion of the Modern Warfare storyline. The last COD game was Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (2025).
Modern Warfare games are mostly set in the Middle East and follow Captain John Price and his Task Force 141 team, who set out to eliminate terrorist Vladimir Makarov. The story continues with the next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which releases on October 23, 2026. This edition has South and North Korea locking horns in a full-blown war.
Berg, who also has to his credits Battleship, Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor, and Friday Night Lights, is producing the film along with Sheridan and David Glasser. The Call of Duty film is set for a release on June 30, 2028, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the game franchise's debut in 2003.