Colman Domingo circled to write a live-action Princess Tiana film

The film, which is in its early stages, is based on the 2009 animated classic, featuring Anika Noni Rose as Tiana's voice artist. The musical fairy tale set in the 1920s, where a waitress Tiara, desires to own a restaurant. However, she is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human, only to be subjected to the same problem after she kisses him. With a reported gross collection of $267 million, the film won multiple Academy Award nominations.