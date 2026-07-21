Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning reunite for A24's Discretion

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning will be joining the cast of the upcoming legal thriller Discretion. The series will be the third collaboration between Kidman and Fanning after How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, and Margo's Got Money Troubles.
Chandler Baker is adapting her own short story of the same name for A24. Baker is serving as an executive producer for Discretion along with Kidman, Fanning, Per Saari, Jordan Cerf, Susannah Grant, Brittany Kahan Ward, and Joe Hipps. Lewellen Pictures, Blossom Films, and Cut To are backing the series.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story, which is set in Dallas, Texas, USA, will be based on Baker's experience as a corporate lawyer.
How to Talk to Girls at Parties was directed by John Cameron Mitchell and was a science fiction romantic comedy based on Neil Gaiman's short story. The Beguiled is a thriller set in the American South during the American Civil War. Margo's Got Money problems is an upcoming series developed by Apple TV+.