Lewis Pullman to star with Julia Garner in Guilty Creatures

Recently, we reported about Julia Garner starring in an Apple TV+ series, titled Guilty Creatures. The latest development about the project is that actor Lewis Pullman has joined it in a lead role. The upcoming thriller is set to mark Pullman's first television role since 2023's Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, for which he received an Emmy award nomination.
The series is an adaptation of Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida, a true-crime book by Mikita Brottman. The thriller is written by Sarah DeLappe based on Brottman's book. Also part of the project is director Craig Gillespie (Supergirl) and showrunner Stuart Zicherman.
Guilty Creatures explores the story of torrid love between an adulterous and God-fearing couple, who commit a murder. It explores the complex lives of the couple and the emotional impact of the murder on them for 18 years. The lovers at the heart of the story are played by Pullman and Garner, according to reports.
The upcoming series is backed by the Tomorrow Studios banner, being developed as part of its first-look agreements with Alma Margo of Garner and Fortunate Jack Productions of Gillespie.
Marty Adelstein, Alissa Bachner, and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios serve as executive producers, alongside Garner of Alma Margo, DeLappe, Zicherman, Brottman, and Gillespie and Annie Marter of Jack Productions.
Recently, Lewis Pullman appeared in Netflix's Emmy-nominated film Remarkably Bright Creatures, co-starring Sally Field, and The Testament Of Ann Lee with Amanda Seyfried. Pullman's upcoming roles include Avengers: Doomsday, where he is set to return as his Thunderbolts character Robert Reynolds/Sentry. The actor will also feature in director Graham Parkes' upcoming film Wishful Thinking with Maya Hawke and with his father Bill Pullman in Spaceballs: The New One.
On the other hand, Julia Garner's upcoming projects include the film Tyrant, co-starring Charlize Theron and Demi Moore, among others, and a series titled The Altruists with Anthony Boyle.