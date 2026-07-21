Matthias Schweighofer joins The Conjuring: First Communion

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth installment in the franchise, follows the final case of Ed and Lorraine as they begin feeling the negative effects of their paranormal hunting. Set in 1986, the film centres on the Smurl family in Pennsylvania, whose home is plagued by increasingly violent and inexplicable supernatural phenomena. The haunting intensifies to the extent that the evil force threatens not only the family but also the Warrens' own loved ones, forcing them to confront one of the most dangerous entities they have ever encountered.