Matthias Schweighofer joins The Conjuring: First Communion

Actor-director Matthias Schweighofer, known for his role in Oppenheimer and directing Netflix's Army of Thieves, has been added to the star cast of the next Conjuring film, The Conjuring: First Communion.
The prequel, helmed by Rodrigue Huart from a script by Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg, will star Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix as the young Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the horror franchise. Schweighofer's role in the film is under wraps. With Peter Safran producing, the film is set for a release on September 10, 2027.
The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth installment in the franchise, follows the final case of Ed and Lorraine as they begin feeling the negative effects of their paranormal hunting. Set in 1986, the film centres on the Smurl family in Pennsylvania, whose home is plagued by increasingly violent and inexplicable supernatural phenomena. The haunting intensifies to the extent that the evil force threatens not only the family but also the Warrens' own loved ones, forcing them to confront one of the most dangerous entities they have ever encountered.
Schweighofer, who made his directorial debut with What a Man (2011), went on to helm Break Up Man (2013), Joy of Fatherhood (2014), The Manny (2015), and You Are Wanted (2017). He also starred in Heart of Stone (2023), The Swimmers (2022), Valkyrie (2008) and Resistance (2020). He will also be seen starring in Jaume Collet-Serra’s WWII-era psychological thriller Play Dead, produced by Sam Raimi.