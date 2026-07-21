Mia Threapleton joins The Price of Peace

Mia Threapleton is all set to portray Mary Churchill, the fifth and final child of Winston and Clementine Churchill, in the upcoming World War Two political thriller The Price of Peace. Threapleton, alongside Danny Huston as General Groves, has joined the main cast of Guy Pearce, Jared Harris, and Merab Ninidze. Pearce plays Harry S Truman, Harris stars as Winston Churchill, and Ninidze portrays Joseph Stalin.



The drama, which went on floors in London on Monday, follows the history-defining Potsdam Conference of 1945, where the fate of post-war Germany, Europe, and the rest of the world was decided. The conference also laid the foundation for Cold War politics that lasted till 1991.



Filmmaker Anthony McCarten is returning to make historical films after Darkest Hour, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything, and The Two Popes. The film is produced by Raccoon Features, Muse of Fire Productions, Salloway Studios, Spark Productions, in association with Ingara.