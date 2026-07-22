Bill Nighy, Gemma Arterton to star in The Portrait of a Lady

The screen adaptation of Henry James' classic novel The Portrait of a Lady, at PBS and BBC, is set to star Nell Tiger Free in the lead, alongside Bill Nighy and Gemma Arterton.
Free stars as Isabel, an innocent and idealistic American woman who leaves for Europe seeking adventure. The film's synopsis states that Isabel is a charming young woman who dodges marriage proposals and seeks freedom. When she closes in on the inheritance that could finally grant her the freedom, she falls prey to two American ex-pat schemers: An elegant Madame Merle and a calculating Gilbert Osmond.
Arterton will play Merle, Nighy portrays Mr Touchett, Jim Sturgess as Osmond, and Miranda Richardson as Mrs Touchett. Set across the UK, Croatia and Hungary, Aisling Walsh directs the series from a screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.
Known for his roles in Love Actually (2003), About Time (2013), Living (2022), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), Nighy was last seen starring in 500 Miles, directed by Morgan Matthews. He will next star in Caine, directed by Donnie Yen, and Ibelin, directed by Morten Tyldum. Arterton is popular for Quantum of Solace (2008) and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010), and also has Killa Bee in the pipeline.