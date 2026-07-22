Bill Nighy, Gemma Arterton to star in The Portrait of a Lady

Known for his roles in Love Actually (2003), About Time (2013), Living (2022), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), Nighy was last seen starring in 500 Miles, directed by Morgan Matthews. He will next star in Caine, directed by Donnie Yen, and Ibelin, directed by Morten Tyldum. Arterton is popular for Quantum of Solace (2008) and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010), and also has Killa Bee in the pipeline.