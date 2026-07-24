AnnaSophia Robb joins Will Smith's Supermax

Will Smith's Supermax has added AnnaSophia Robb, who will be seen in the upcoming film I Play Rocky, as the actor's co-star. David Gordon is directing the Amazon MGM Studios-Miramax thriller.
According to reports, Robb will play Smith's young partner as the two detectives investigate a mysterious murder in the supermax prison. David Weil and David J Rosen write the new film, which is produced by The Picture Company's Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, along with Smith and Adamfisbach for Westbrook.
Popular for her recurring role in the Prime Video comedy Overcompensating, Robb awaits the release of I Play Rocky, the background story of how the iconic sports film was made. She is basking in the positive reviews for her Netflix film Rebel Ridge, opposite Aaron Pierre. Smith was last seen reprising Mike Lowrey in the fourth installment of the Buddy Cop franchise Bad Boys, 2024's Bad Boys: Ride or Die.