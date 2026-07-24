Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer to appear in 13 Going on 30 reboot

It looks like Jennifer Garner will relive her 13 Going on 30 experience, as she, along with Judy Greer, is expected to make a cameo appearance in the reboot starring Jessica Alba. It was recently reported that Alba is starring in the Netflix reboot, with Garner serving as an executive producer. Greer starred as Lucy Wyman in the original film.
The original film, released in 2004 by Columbia Pictures, starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. The film centres around a 13-year-old girl who one day suddenly wakes up to be a 30-year-old woman. While she navigates the newfound adulthood, she also has to rediscover who she really is.
Filmmaker Brett Haley, who directed the streamer's hit romantic-comedy People We Meet on Vacation, is directing the 13 Going on 30 reboot with a script by Hannah Marks with revisions from Flora Greeson. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of RK Films are producing the new film.
Previously seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, Garner is set to appear in the upcoming comedy One Attempt Remaining, directed by Kay Cannon. Judy Greer has had two releases in 2026 so far in Chili Finger and In Memoriam.