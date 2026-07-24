Robocop reboot series in development

A new eight-episode Robocop reboot series is in the works at Prime Video. The series comes in the long list of reboots that include two animated and two live-action shows.
The new series, with Peter Ocko serving as writer and showrunner, follows a giant tech conglomerate convincing a city to induct a powerful robot into the police force. A robot implanted with a beloved, fallen officer's consciousness.
Filmmaker James Wan, who is serving as one of the series' executive producers, described him as a "massive fan of Robocop forever. He said bringing this story to television feels like a dream.
The franchise kicked off in 1987, with Peter Weller starring in the titular role. He reprised the role in the 1990 sequel. Robert Burke took over for the third film in 1993. The franchise got a reboot in 2014, starring Joel Kinnaman.